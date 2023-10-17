Specialist teams of firefighters take part in dramatic rescue of man at Moyola River

Firefighters took part in a dramatic rescue of a man who was injured in an incident on the banks of the River Moyola.

The Ambulance Service attended the rescue and were later joined by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said they called to reports of a man who needed rescued on Monday afternoon.

He said: "Firefighters rescued the man using a mule stretcher. He was left in the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance NI. The incident was dealt with by 6.57pm."

Emergency services taking part in the rescue of a man on the banks of the River Moyola. Credit: John Hurl

The condition of the injured man, who is believed to have been fishing along the river’s banks and fell, is not known.