Specilaist teams of firefighters take part in dramatic rescue of man at Moyola River
The Ambulance Service attended the rescue and were later joined by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.
A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said they called to reports of a man who needed rescued on Monday afternoon.
He said: "Firefighters rescued the man using a mule stretcher. He was left in the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance NI. The incident was dealt with by 6.57pm."
The condition of the injured man, who is believed to have been fishing along the river’s banks and fell, is not known.
Two specialist rescue teams from the Central Fire Station in Belfast, one specialist fire appliance from Magherafelt and a fire appliance from Maghera took part in the rescue operation.