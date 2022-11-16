Antrim and Newtownabbey Council has teamed up with Antrim and Carrickfergus Lions Clubs to launch a spectacle re-use initiative to support people in developing countries.

Residents can bring their old spectacles - along with the case if available - to any of the council’s five recycling centres across the borough and put them in dedicated used spectacle containers.

They will then be collected by the Lions Clubs before being sent to Lion Medico in France - the international humanitarian arm of Lions Clubs - for repair and redistribution around the world.

Every year, over 300,000 pairs of spectacles are sent to Medico France, with donations by UK Lions Clubs accounting for more than half of the total number.

Ald Stephen Ross at Bruslee Household Recycling Centre with John Johnstone and Dennis Orr of Carrickfergus Lions Club and Ken Watt and Frank Flynn of Antrim Lions Club.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross said: “I’m delighted the council has joined forces with Antrim and Carrickfergus Lions Clubs to promote this worthy cause and I’d urge residents to donate any unwanted spectacles they might have.

“This initiative will not only help those most in need, it will also reduce waste to landfill and demonstrate the benefits of the circular economy, where items are repaired and used again rather than being thrown away.”

A spokesperson for Antrim and Carrickfergus Lions Clubs added: “We’re pleased to be involved with this great project. As a worldwide charity, Lions International have five global causes, which try to reduce the prevalence of diabetes, hunger, childhood cancer, improve the environment and combat vision problems.