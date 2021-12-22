Spend Local scheme: Department extends window for people to use late cards

The scheme, which closed on December 19, was launched in a bid to provide an economic boost to the retail, hospitality and service sectors.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has revealed the programme injected over £137.5 million into the economy.

However, some people who had been successful in their application for a pre-loaded Spend Local card did not receive the card before the initiative was due to expire.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons at CS Sports, Larne, during a recent visit to meet with business owners to promote the Spend Local card initiative.

Last week (December 15) the Newtownabbey Times reported how Macedon UUP Councillor Robert Foster said he had been working with approximately 20 residents who had not received their pre-loaded card, even though they had been successful in the application process.

The Department has now announced an extension to the scheme.

Commenting on the issue, a Departmental spokesperson said: “A small proportion of the cards sent in the closing days of the scheme may not have been delivered in time.

“In addition, a relatively small number of others may not have an opportunity to use their Spend Local Card before the scheme ended on December 19.

“The cards delivered late include cards that have been reissued due to being lost/stolen or faulty and also those who applied late, made errors in their applications or did not respond to requests for information within the scheme’s application and verification time period.

“The cards were issued at-risk because the Department wanted to ensure the most amount of people could support local businesses and was, therefore, verifying applications up to the very last minute. These card holders will be able to use their cards from 9am on Friday, December 24 until 11.59pm on January 7. The Department will be in direct contact with these applicants with further information today (Wednesday).”

The spokesperson added: “The Department has become aware of a technical issue affecting 2,010 cards on the final weekend of the scheme. The vast majority of these cards had less than £5 outstanding balance and 300 cards did have the full balance remaining.

“It is unfortunate that these applicants were not able to support their local businesses, and the Department will also be in contact with these applicants to let them know they can also use their card from December 24 until January 7.

“The Department appreciates that there may be wider issues affecting applications or the use of cards. Now the scheme has closed, the Department will take stock of the various issues people have faced and consider options for remedy.”