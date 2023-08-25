Staff, pupils and parents at Sperrin Integrated College are celebrating another wonderful year for GCSE examinations with an outstanding set of results highlighting the talent of pupils and the hard work and dedication of the college staff.

The outstanding results include 99 per cent of pupils achieving 5 A*-C grades and 83 per cent of pupils achieving 5 A*-C grades including English and Maths. 92 per cent of Year 12 pupils achieved 7 A*-C grades.

Commenting on the results, principal, Mrs Heron, expressed her delight in the high performance of the year group who have achieved wonderful results.

"Strong qualifications in both English, Mathematics and other subjects provide pupils with the skills they need to progress onto A level, the world of work, apprenticeships, or their chosen course at further education. These results open many doors and provide fantastic options to our pupils.”

The following departments saw pupils perform at an exceptionally high level: In Further Maths and Music 100 per cent of pupils were awarded grades A*-C*. In Art & Design, Digital Technology, Religious Studies, Technology & Design, OS Childcare and OS Sport Studies 100 per cent of pupils were awarded A*-C grades.

There were many individual success stories including Olivia Eastwood, achieving eight A* grades with one A and Niamh Campbell achieving five A* grades with five A’s. CJ Loughlin, Ellie May Close and Adam O’Neill each achieved seven A*/A grades in their suite of qualifications. Teri McElwee, Kate Johnston, Ruby Stanley and Ben McLernon were each awarded six A*/A grades amongst their other qualifications.

Mrs Heron added: ‘We are delighted with our pupils’ results, which are reflective of their talents and hard work. I am incredibly proud of our pupils and delighted to see how successful they have been.

"I want to say a special thanks to all our staff at Sperrin, both teaching and non-teaching, who, year after year work tirelessly and utilize their amazing expertise to ensure our pupils reach their full potential. The school continues to thrive; it is a pleasure to work in such a superb institution and to see the ongoing success.”

The principal also thanked all the parents and the families of Sperrin pupils whose “invaluable support and work with the school ensures this high achievement” and is a partnership which will continue as the majority of the young people progress onto Sixth Form.

The school will celebrate Individual pupil achievement during the annual speech and prize night on Thursday, September 7 with past pupil and former Head Girl, Jenny Mullan (née Marks) as guest of honour.

1 . Results day Conor Tyler and mum Danielle as they view the GCSE results at Sperrin Integrated College. Photo: Sperrin Integrated College

2 . Smiles all round Top GCSE achievers at Sperrin Integrated College, Magherafelt. Photo: Sperrin Integrated College

3 . A memorable morning Niamh Campbell and Olivia Eastwood chat with teacher Mr Elliott after they received their GCSE results at Sperrin Integrated College, Magherafelt. Photo: Sperrin Integrated College