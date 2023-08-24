Following last year’s success, Sperrins Walking makes a welcome return with a programme taking place in September, October 2023 and March 2024 across the Sperrin Area of Outstanding Natural beauty (AONB).

Sperrins Walking, developed and delivered by The Sperrins Partnership and outdoor experts Far and Wild, is designed to appeal to a broad range of walkers to enjoy this beautiful landscape as well as promoting health, physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Participants will not only enjoy discovering a destination filled with unique experiences, but a great choice of walks ranging from moderate ability to more demanding longer walks, all in small groups, guided by experienced leaders who will help to uncover the stories, history, environment and heritage of this unique landscape.

The Sperrins Walking Programme and dates are:

Mid Ulster – September 23 / 24, 2023: A moderate looped walk looking at adaptive plant species in the area around Davagh Forest (8km) and two challenging looped walks, one on Slieve Gallion including a prize for the best landscape photo (12km) and exploring place names on Carntogher (12km).

Derry City & Strabane – October 7 / 8, 2023: Sperrins & Killeter features two themed moderate walks: Explore the emigration story in Castledamph and including parts of Bradkeel and the Moat (8km) and Stories from the Killeter via the causeway and Carrickaholten (9km).

Causeway Coast & Glens – October 14 /15, 2023: Explore the natural and human history in the North Sperrins with two walks looking at late Bronze Age to current day heritage. Participants can look forward to a moderate ability walk at Banagher Glen (10km) and a challenging walk to the summit of Mullaghaneaney and sister peaks (12km).

Fermanagh & Omagh – March 23 / 24, 2024: Four walks including: Challenging walks exploring traditional routes of travel on Mullaghcarn Ridge (12km) and over Doorish Hill linking to Meenadoan National Nature Reserve (10km). Moderate looped walks with a foraging guide in Gortin Glen Forest Park (8km) and exploring upland geo-ecology between Lough Bradan to Sloughan Glen (8-9km).

For further information on the Sperrins Walking programme and to book your place visit https://farandwild.org/land/ or https://sperrinspartnershipproject.com/sperrins

Ciara Toner from The Sperrins Partnership said: “We are very pleased to announce the return of Sperrins Walking. Following the success of last year’s inaugural programme the four councils that make up the Sperrins Partnership have once again come together to deliver a range of walks to enjoy throughout the beautiful Sperrin Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) while also promoting health, physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

“The Sperrins has so much to offer those seeking adventure while exploring history in this beautiful wild and unspoilt landscape. Sperrins Walking encourages everyone to get out and get active while at the same time affording participants the opportunity to celebrate the beauty of one of the most spectacular and undiscovered locations in the island of Ireland.

"The knowledgeable walk leaders will reveal points of interest and facts that will leave participants better informed about the natural, cultural and built heritage of this beautiful region.”