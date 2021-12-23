Spirit of Christmas award winners provide festive cheer in Newtownabbey

Over the festive period, the council wanted to recognise the efforts made by local businesses, schools, churches, community and voluntary groups at this special time of year by hosting The Spirit of Christmas Awards.

The local authority invited residents to make their nomination for the awards which fell under a number of categories.

The Rockin Around the Christmas Tree Award went to Mallusk Community Action Group for their annual village Christmas lights switch-on event which included a carol service, musical entertainment, Santa’s Grotto, magic show and refreshments for all in attendance.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb and Mayoress Mrs Pat Webb witht he winners of The Spirit of Christmas Awards.

The Reason for the Season Award for the most festive school, church or community facility was awarded to Ballyclare Primary School for the organisation of an outdoor carol service, the creation of festive media clips which were shared on social media and the transformation of the school building into a Christmas Wonderland.

The Making an Entrance Award for the best dressed entrance feature or shop front was won by The Glam Studio, Glengormley for their well decorated salon and inviting entrance which has created a warm, joyful and magical experience for customers and those who pass by.

The North Star Award for the most outstanding Christmas display in the borough was awarded to Hill Croft School for the creation of a knitted Christmas tree which involved everyone within the school community, the festive decoration of every classroom door within the school building, the transformation of the school office into a gingerbread house, in class Christmas performances, a drive through Santa experience and a 12 days of Christmas competition.

The Mayor’s Award for the most outstanding event, chosen by the Mayor, was awarded to Whiteabbey Village Business Association for their Christmas celebration event and lights switch on which brought residents and businesses together at this festive time of the year. The event included a craft fair, Santa bus, family entertainment and carol service.

Mayor, Cllr Billy Webb said: “I would like to thank the council for recognising the hard work of our local businesses, schools, churches, community and voluntary groups through these awards and also the public for nominating them.”