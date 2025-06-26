Portrush Yacht Club is set to host the annual Splash Dash event for a fourth consecutive year in 2025.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up to 75 competitors will take part in the swim/run event which is taking place on Saturday, September 6 at Portrush Harbour.

All competitors will start together from the eastern corner of West Bay and swim toward the Harbour through marked buoys before landing at the slipway and then running along the promenade and back to Portrush Yacht Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To maximise participation and accessibility, two distances are available for entry with Course A featuring a 500m swim and 3km run, while Course B will see competitors complete a 1000m swim followed by 5km run.

Up to 75 competitors will take part in the swim/run event which is taking place on Saturday 6 September at Portrush Harbour. CREDIT PYC

General Manager Karl Simmonds said: “This event has grown every year since it was started in 2022 and this year, we’re delighted to expand the event to up to 75 competitors.

“Open to all, this event has been well supported by both volunteers and spectators over the past three years and provides a great opportunity for competitors to experience the best Portrush has to offer.

“This looks set to be another fantastic day not just for Portrush Yacht Club, but for water sports in Portrush.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Registration starts at 1pm, with a mandatory safety briefing at 2.15pm before a 2.30pm start. Booking is online only and priced at £20 for PYC Members and £25 for Non-PYC Members (plus £1 booking fee).

Post-swim refreshments and changing facilities will also be available at Portrush Yacht Club.