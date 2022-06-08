Splash of colour for city centre

Graham Gardens, Haslems Lane and McKeown Street are alive with vibrant colour, welcoming everyone as key entry points to the city centre.

Supported by the Awakening the Gateways initiative, funded by the Department for Communities, this initiative aims to encourage people into the city centre whilst increasing a sense of civic pride.

The colourful umbrella canopies, increased lighting, planting and CCTV cameras increase safety and support local traders.

Welcoming the launch of the Lisburn City Centre Umbrella initiative, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “I am delighted my Department has been able to contribute to the Umbrella initiative as part of the Awakening the Gateways to Lisburn project.

“The Department recognises the importance of revitalisation schemes and how they help regenerate our urban centres making them a more appealing place for those who live, work, visit and invest there.

“This initiative has provided a splash of colour to three key city centre gateways which I have no doubt will improve the experience for visitors to Lisburn whilst also raising awareness for two very important charities.”

Outgoing Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Alderman Stephen Martin, said: “I am proud to have been able to support such wonderful charities.

“These umbrellas are a symbol of our city’s commitment to raising awareness of ADHD and neurodiversity. I set out to raise awareness of the great work done by ADD-NI and MACs to help our younger generations, and with these umbrellas, I am delighted to leave a lasting reminder of the importance of inclusion.

“Lisburn and Castlereagh is a diverse and inclusive community and our city is welcoming for everyone.