Sponsored walk in Drum Manor Park, Cookstown, marks Homelessness Awareness Week

Housing Executive staff put on their walking boots to support local hostels and support services in Mid Ulster during this year’s Homelessness Awareness Week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working alongside Belfast Central Mission, staff held a sponsored walk at Drum Manor Forest Park on Monday, December 2.

Sharon Crooks, the Housing Executive’s Area Manager for Mid Ulster, said: “We had a great turnout from our staff to show support to local organisations who provide vital services to people experiencing homelessness in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Walking with staff at Belfast Central Mission provided an informal opportunity to build relationships and discuss challenges faced by service providers helping people impacted by homelessness.

Working alongside Belfast Central Mission, staff held a sponsored walk at Drum Manor Forest Park on Monday. Credit: Supplied

“A number of donations of toiletries were also made by those who attended which will be distributed to local hostels and other support services.

“This is just one of many events, including many organised by my colleagues at the Housing Executive, which are running during Homelessness Awareness Week to highlight the invaluable work of the homeless sector in Northern Ireland.”

One of the oldest charities in the area, Belfast Central Mission offers housing support for people across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teresa Miles, Project Manager at Belfast Central Mission, said: “Homelessness awareness week is an opportunity to draw attention to the difficulties people face through homelessness.

“Typically the type of referrals we receive are people in temporary accommodation, sofa surfing or even having to sleep in their cars.

“We have taken this opportunity to organise this walking event to build relationships with housing officers so we can work closer together to help meet the needs of people facing homelessness.

“Having an understanding of the challenges each other face in our roles means better outcomes for our clients and creates good working partnerships.”