Published 7th Oct 2024, 10:45 BST
Causeway Coast and Glens Council has had to close the sports hall of the Jim Watt Sports Centre in Garvagh.

Posting on social media on Saturday, October 5, the local authority said: “The sports hall section of the Jim Watt Sports Centre has been closed for some time due to Health & Safety issues.

"Unfortunately, while Council pursues a suitable remedy through legal action, the hall will have to remain closed. All other activities continue as normal.

"Council apologises to the residents of Garvagh village, and the surrounding area, for the lack of a large hall space for community activities. It is hoped that a resolution to the situation will be reached in the coming months.

The Council apologised to Garvagh residents for the closure. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens CouncilThe Council apologised to Garvagh residents for the closure. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council
"In the meantime, if you wish to contact the Management Team at the Centre about staging a future event in the area, every effort will be made to assist you in securing suitable alternative accommodation. Contact 028 2955 8686 or [email protected]

