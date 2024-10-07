Sports hall of Garvagh's Jim Watt Centre closed due to health and safety issues
Posting on social media on Saturday, October 5, the local authority said: “The sports hall section of the Jim Watt Sports Centre has been closed for some time due to Health & Safety issues.
"Unfortunately, while Council pursues a suitable remedy through legal action, the hall will have to remain closed. All other activities continue as normal.
"Council apologises to the residents of Garvagh village, and the surrounding area, for the lack of a large hall space for community activities. It is hoped that a resolution to the situation will be reached in the coming months.
"In the meantime, if you wish to contact the Management Team at the Centre about staging a future event in the area, every effort will be made to assist you in securing suitable alternative accommodation. Contact 028 2955 8686 or [email protected]”