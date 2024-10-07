Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Causeway Coast and Glens Council has had to close the sports hall of the Jim Watt Sports Centre in Garvagh.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posting on social media on Saturday, October 5, the local authority said: “The sports hall section of the Jim Watt Sports Centre has been closed for some time due to Health & Safety issues.

"Unfortunately, while Council pursues a suitable remedy through legal action, the hall will have to remain closed. All other activities continue as normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Council apologises to the residents of Garvagh village, and the surrounding area, for the lack of a large hall space for community activities. It is hoped that a resolution to the situation will be reached in the coming months.

The Council apologised to Garvagh residents for the closure. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

"In the meantime, if you wish to contact the Management Team at the Centre about staging a future event in the area, every effort will be made to assist you in securing suitable alternative accommodation. Contact 028 2955 8686 or [email protected]”