Spring Carnival Parade in Londonderry for St Patrick's Day

Mayor of Derry CIty and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, launching Thursday's Spring Carnival Parade with Jim Collins from NWCI.

The appropriately themed 'Rebirth and Renewal' event is making a welcome return to the city centre following a three year Covid enforced hiatus.

The St Patrick’s Spring Carnival is organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from North West Carnival Initiative, Tourism Northern Ireland and Good Relations funding.

Mayor Warke expressed his hope that the day would be a vibrant celebration of a return to better days for everyone and encouraged people to familiarise themselves with the route to choose their viewing point.

"I don't think anyone could have imagined when we made the difficult decision to cancel the parade in 2020 that it would be another two years before it could be hosted safely again," he said.

"Over the last two years our community have pulled together by often staying apart as we made the necessary sacrifices to limit the spread of the virus so I am delighted that we can again physically come together for this colourful celebration.

"I can't wait to be part of the vibrant spectacle Council's Events team have planned in partnership with the North West Carnival Initiative and see throngs of people back on our streets celebrating a return of what we hope will be brighter days.

"The route has been revised this year and there is ample space for everyone to catch a view of the parade if you view the map at derrystrabane.com/springcarnival."

The parade departs Bishop Street Car Park at 3pm and is part of an exciting Spring Carnival programme that includes music, dance, food and folklore.

The Derry Parade departs Bishop Street Car park at 3pm and will make its way along Bishop Street to the Diamond before travelling down Shipquay Street and along Queen's Quay before ending at Strand Road Car Park.

The colourful spectacle will feature mystical creatures weaving their way through the city's streets with youth culture taking pride of place.

Expect to be enthralled by a variety of dance moves from ballet to hip hop and everything in between.

The North West Carnival Initiative is working alongside Greater Shantallow Community Arts, In Your Space and Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership to engage participants from local schools, youth clubs, arts and cultural organisations for the event.

Entertainment in Waterloo Place from 1 - 6pm includes some of the best local traditional Irish musicians playing alongside traditional Irish dancers.

There will also be music and entertainment in the Guildhall and Craft Village.

The Peace Garden will be transformed into the Colourful Land of the Little People with choreographed showcase performances that will enthral audiences while themed character performers will engage the public throughout the day.