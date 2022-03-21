Springwell Running Club members’ tribute to the late Jim Reid MBE

Jim was a founding member of the Roe Valley Athletic Club and was instrumental in the naming of Springwell RC when the RVAC merged with the North Coast Runners to form the new club in 2002.
A prolific and competitive athlete in his own right, Jim had an ability to spot and encourage talent.
He is remembered for stopping to speak with the junior athletes on a Saturday morning when they trained in the Roe Valley Country Park, just a short distance from his home.
His impressive running CV included the Boston Marathon and representative honours for Northern Ireland in the International Masters Cross Country.
He was frequently seen at races across the country sporting a ginger wig and tartan leggings as he proclaimed his Scottish heritage!
One particular appearance at the Race Over The Glen on New Years Day saw him affectionately christened the “Tartan Terror” by the commentator.
Many local runners will remember Jim from the Jude Gallagher Memorial Road Race, which he religiously attended to remember his friend.
Even when unable to take part in the race, Jim would be there taking on the role of official starter, presenting prizes, and adding to the craic, banter, and camaraderie of the event.
Jim Reid was a true gentleman and a real character who did so much for Springwell RC and the promotion and development of running in the area.
Springwell Running Club wish to offer their sincere condolences at this time to Jim’s family, friends and all those who knew him.