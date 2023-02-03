The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has welcomed members of St James’s Girls Brigade in Ballymoney to a special reception in Cloonavin.

The company members visited Council’s Civic Headquarters as part of their ‘Our Town’ educational badge-work, using the opportunity to learn more about how Council supports towns and villages within the Borough.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “I was pleased to be able to support their endeavours while also giving them some valuable insight into the workings of Council.

“I hope they found the visit a useful way to learn more about we do for the benefit of our local communities.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Ivor Wallace pictured with Evie Nicholl who painted this impressive portrait of the Mayor.

“The girls put a lot of preparation in ahead of coming to Cloonavin, and I was very touched to receive several of homemade cards, including a very impressive portrait. Thank you to all involved, and I wish all the members good luck and best wishes for the future.”

Company Captain, Catherine Finney added: “The girls had a lovely evening at Cloonavin. They enjoyed their 'council' meeting in the chamber and asked the Mayor some challenging questions. We would like to thank the Mayor for his hospitality and for giving us an insight into how 'Our Town' works.”

St James’s Company was established in 1964 and it is now one of 23 companies within the Borough. Members can enrol from the age of 3 and participate in many activities to achieve badges in a variety of areas including sport, education and service.

If you are interested in learning more about what they do, you can contact them by emailing [email protected]

