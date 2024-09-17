St Jarlath’s Pipe Band’s 40th anniversary parade in Blackwatertown

Published 17th Sep 2024, 21:08 GMT
Updated 17th Sep 2024, 21:18 GMT
St Jarlath’s Pipe Band in Blackwatertown recently celebrated its 40th anniversary with a parade through the village

The celebration drew a large crowd and was a proud moment for the band, which has become a cornerstone of local cultural life.

The parade featured a display of musical talent with the hosts being joined by Bantry Pipe Band, Corran Band, and the recently crowned All-Ireland Champions, Clonoe Pipe Band.

At a special Mass, Fr. Thomas McHugh paid a heartfelt tribute to both past and present members of St Jarlath’s: “This band has been the heartbeat of our community for 40 years, bringing people together through music, dedication, and friendship,” he said. His words resonated deeply with the crowd, especially the current members of the band, many of whom have followed in the footsteps of family members who first played decades ago."

The event concluded with a celebration in the hall, where band members, their families, and the community reflected on the band’s rich history and looked forward to its bright future.

40th anniversary celebrations in Blackwatertown.

40th anniversary celebrations in Blackwatertown. Photo: Liam McArdle

Keeping the beat during the parade.

Keeping the beat during the parade. Photo: Liam McArdle

A young band member checking out the photos.

A young band member checking out the photos. Photo: Liam McArdle

Celebrating an important milestone for the band.

Celebrating an important milestone for the band. Photo: Liam McArdle

