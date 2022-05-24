St John Ambulance pays tributes to crash victim Paul McLarnon

Mr McLarnon, who was from the Antrim area, died from injuries sustained in the three-vehicle crash on the Cookstown Road.
He was the driver of a blue Ford Ka which was in the collision with a red Toyota Yaris and a lorry at around 8:20pm.
St John Ambulance are among those who paid tribute to the 61-year-old.
"Paul McLarnon, volunteered within our unit.
"He left St John in 2017 after serving a number of years in Antrim Unit.
"Our condolences to Paul's family on this sad occasion," a spokesperson said.
A family notice describes Mr McLarnon as "beloved fiancée of Gwen Martin, son of the late John Henry and Margaret (Peggy) and loving brother of Barney, Freddie, Anthony, Robert, Mary B, Bernadette, Margaret, Christine, Kevin, Sarah and the late Seamus and Patsy."
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
Police say the investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1474 24/05/22.