St John Ambulance pays tributes to crash victim Paul McLarnon

Mr McLarnon, who was from the Antrim area, died from injuries sustained in the three-vehicle crash on the Cookstown Road.

He was the driver of a blue Ford Ka which was in the collision with a red Toyota Yaris and a lorry at around 8:20pm.

St John Ambulance are among those who paid tribute to the 61-year-old.

Paul McLarnon

"Paul McLarnon, volunteered within our unit.

"He left St John in 2017 after serving a number of years in Antrim Unit.

"Our condolences to Paul's family on this sad occasion," a spokesperson said.

A family notice describes Mr McLarnon as "beloved fiancée of Gwen Martin, son of the late John Henry and Margaret (Peggy) and loving brother of Barney, Freddie, Anthony, Robert, Mary B, Bernadette, Margaret, Christine, Kevin, Sarah and the late Seamus and Patsy."

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.