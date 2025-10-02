Past staff, families and friends joined the school community for the event on September 30.

Pupils also marked the occasion by burying a time capsule filled with messages from the children in the school garden, with other celebrations planned over the coming month.

Principal, Mrs J Baxter said: “We gathered to celebrate 25 years of the school building. The very first classes began [there] in September 2000, and the school was officially opened in February 2001. We felt it was only right that this celebration should take place not only in September, the month when we remember St MacNissi, but also at the start of a new school year. A new school year always brings fresh beginnings, renewed energy, and, for both staff and pupils alike, the excitement of a new chapter.

"We feel very proud to be part of this wonderful school community, and confident that the same spirit of dedication, enthusiasm, and love that has carried St MacNissi’s for the past 25 years will continue to guide our pupils, our staff, and our whole community in the years to come.

"The story of St MacNissi’s is still being written, and today we celebrate not only where we have been, but the bright future that lies ahead.”

1 . 25th anniversary 25th anniversary at St MacNissi's PS. Photo: St MacNissi's PS

2 . 25th anniversary 25th anniversary at St MacNissi's PS. Photo: St MacNissi's PS

3 . 25th anniversary 25th anniversary at St MacNissi's PS. Photo: St MacNissi's PS

4 . 25th anniversary 25th anniversary at St MacNissi's PS. Photo: St MacNissi's PS