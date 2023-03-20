Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
59 minutes ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
1 hour ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
2 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
3 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
4 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
Enjoying the art on display at the St Mark's Art Club exhibition.
Enjoying the art on display at the St Mark's Art Club exhibition.
Enjoying the art on display at the St Mark's Art Club exhibition.

St Mark’s Art Club members take inspiration from Proverbs for new Portadown exhibition

St Mark’s Art Club members are hosting their first exhibition in the Millennium Court, Portadown.

By Valerie Martin
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:52 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 13:53 GMT

The title of the exhibition is ‘A cheerful heart is good medicine’ (Proverbs 17:22) and is a celebration of the community coming together after the Covid-19 pandemic and is a culmination of pieces produced before and during lockdown.

The exhibition is open until Thursday, April 19. The opening times are Monday to Thursday, 10am to 4pm; Friday, 10am to 3.30pm although these may change slightly.

St Mark's Art Club members admire one of the paintings on display at the opening of the club's exhibition in Millennium Court Arts Centre. Included are from left, Olive Cornett, Thelma Irwin, Daphne Hamill and Bob Toner.

1. Exhibition opening

St Mark's Art Club members admire one of the paintings on display at the opening of the club's exhibition in Millennium Court Arts Centre. Included are from left, Olive Cornett, Thelma Irwin, Daphne Hamill and Bob Toner. Photo: contributed

Olive Cornett pictured at the opening of St Mark's Art Club exhibition.

2. Artwork on display

Olive Cornett pictured at the opening of St Mark's Art Club exhibition. Photo: contributed

Members of St Mark's Art Club pictured at the opening of their exhibition in Millennium Court Arts Centre which runs until Thursday, April 19.

3. One for the album

Members of St Mark's Art Club pictured at the opening of their exhibition in Millennium Court Arts Centre which runs until Thursday, April 19. Photo: contributed

Two members of St Mark's Art Club beside their exhibition poster at the opening event.

4. 'A cheerful heart is good medicine'

Two members of St Mark's Art Club beside their exhibition poster at the opening event. Photo: contributed

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
PortadownCovid-19