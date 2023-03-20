St Mark’s Art Club members take inspiration from Proverbs for new Portadown exhibition
St Mark’s Art Club members are hosting their first exhibition in the Millennium Court, Portadown.
By Valerie Martin
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:52 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 13:53 GMT
The title of the exhibition is ‘A cheerful heart is good medicine’ (Proverbs 17:22) and is a celebration of the community coming together after the Covid-19 pandemic and is a culmination of pieces produced before and during lockdown.
The exhibition is open until Thursday, April 19. The opening times are Monday to Thursday, 10am to 4pm; Friday, 10am to 3.30pm although these may change slightly.
