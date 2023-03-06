Residents from across Antrim and Newtownabbey are invited to the ‘Our Shared Saint’ concert on March 16 as part of the council’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The event at Theatre at The Mill will commence at 7.45pm, featuring music, dance and verse.

A council spokesperson said: “This production is a cultural celebration with inspiration taken from the life of Ulster’s Scottish Saint, St Patrick.

“Culture vultures aged 10 and up will enjoy acts such as Irish Trad’ group ‘The Muddlers Club’ perform alongside Willie Drennan’s Ulster Folk Band.

The event is due to take place on March 16.

"Our Shared Saint’, hosted by Noel Thompson, will also feature soloists from Northern Ireland Opera, Ulster Scots pipers and Irish dancers from The Kathy O’Connor School of Dance.

"The performance will last approximately two hours. Limited tickets are available and can be purchased for £19.50 each at www.theatreatthemill.com