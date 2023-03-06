The event at Theatre at The Mill will commence at 7.45pm, featuring music, dance and verse.
A council spokesperson said: “This production is a cultural celebration with inspiration taken from the life of Ulster’s Scottish Saint, St Patrick.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Culture vultures aged 10 and up will enjoy acts such as Irish Trad’ group ‘The Muddlers Club’ perform alongside Willie Drennan’s Ulster Folk Band.
"Our Shared Saint’, hosted by Noel Thompson, will also feature soloists from Northern Ireland Opera, Ulster Scots pipers and Irish dancers from The Kathy O’Connor School of Dance.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"The performance will last approximately two hours. Limited tickets are available and can be purchased for £19.50 each at www.theatreatthemill.com
Mayor, Ald Stephen Ross, commented: “This is a fantastic opportunity to come together with family and friends and learn more about the life and legacy of our patron saint.”