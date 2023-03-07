St Patrick Day parades and celebrations planned for Toome and Dungannon

About 2,000 people are expected to attend this year's St Patrick's Day Ancient Order of the Hibernians parade in Toome.

More than 700 will be participating with bands and lodges from Counties Tyrone, Derry, Down and Antrim converging on the Co Antrim village.

Those taking part will form up at Erins Own GAA Park prior to moving off at 2.30pm on Friday, March 17.

The procession will take in Trea Gardens, Railway Road, and Main Street, before returning to the Park.

Members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians will be on parade in Toome on St Patrick's Day.

Approximately 15 bands are expected, including St Joseph’s Pipe Band Gassdrumman, Gortrickey Accordion Band, Randalstown Accordion Band,Cornrow Accordian Band, Kinturk Accordion Band, Ballinscreen AOH Accordion Band, Desertmartin Accordion Band, Feeney Accordion Band, Glen Maghera Accordion Band, Island Hill Accordion Band, Loup Flute Band, Ballinderry Bridge Flute Band Sons of Ireland Flute Band, Cloney Independent Flute Band, Aughnacloy AOH Pipe Band.

Drumraymond AOH 64, who are hosting the parade, said a social media post that refreshments will be served in the GAA Social Club after the parade is over.

There will also be musical entertainment laid on for those visiting the village.

Meanwhile in Dungannon, several thousand people are expected to attend the local Gaelic Forum’s St Patrick's Day celebration.

Around 700 people are expected to take part in the parade, which starts at 5pm, including a number of bands - Thomas Clarke Memorial, St Trea’s Accordion Band, Cloughfin Pipe Band, Naomh Padraig Flute Band and Brantry Pipe Band.

Dungannon Gaelic Forum said in a social media post: “The parade is leaving from O’Neill’s Park Dungannon Thomas Clarkes and making its way through the town (Donaghmore Road, Ann Street, Irish Street, Market Square, Scotch Street, George’s Street and William Street) It will finish in Ann Street.

“This is going to be a great event for all the family with our local bars and traders offering refreshments and entertainment for all our visiting bands and participants.

