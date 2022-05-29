Loading...

St Patrick’s Barracks regeneration public consultation ending

Time is running out to have your say on Council’s Public Consultation on regeneration plans for St Patrick’s Barracks, Ballymena.

By Elinor Glynn
Sunday, 29th May 2022, 7:00 am

Residents, businesses and community groups across the borough are invited to review the current concept design proposal but the consultation period closes at 6pm on June 3.

Outline planning permission for the redevelopment of the site was granted back in 2019 which gave the green light for the land to be used for the creation of a shared, mixed-use, housing-led regeneration scheme supported by infrastructure, including a new road, footpaths and cycle ways.

Plans include a new Leisure, Health and Wellbeing Centre and an Innovation Centre. Both will serve as a future hub for a Smart and sustainable district.

The former St Patrick’s Barracks site

More information about the regeneration and to complete the consultation questionnaire online, visit: www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/resident/public-information/st-patricks-barracks

