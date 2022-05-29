St Patrick’s Barracks regeneration public consultation ending

Residents, businesses and community groups across the borough are invited to review the current concept design proposal but the consultation period closes at 6pm on June 3.

Outline planning permission for the redevelopment of the site was granted back in 2019 which gave the green light for the land to be used for the creation of a shared, mixed-use, housing-led regeneration scheme supported by infrastructure, including a new road, footpaths and cycle ways.

Plans include a new Leisure, Health and Wellbeing Centre and an Innovation Centre. Both will serve as a future hub for a Smart and sustainable district.

The former St Patrick’s Barracks site