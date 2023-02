St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Portrush is to host World Day of Prayer on Friday, March 3.

The event will take place at 7.30pm and everyone is welcome. This year the theme and country of the World Day of Prayer is Taiwan.

Formerly known as Women’s World Day of Prayer, the event has been renamed and is open to anyone from any gender or faith.

All will be made most welcome to the church at 111 Causeway Street, Portrush, BT56 8AD.