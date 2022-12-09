A Co Tyrone school community has described its grief at the death of a second pupil within the same week.

St Patrick’s College, Dungannon said “our hearts are sore” at hearing of the “untimely passing” of Year 11 student Fabian Dabrowski Dos Santos, describing him as “a lovely boy, gentle and caring”.

It is the second tragedy to have shocked the school this week, following the the death of 15-year-old Matthew McCallan, whose body was found in the Fintona area on Monday.

Advertisement

In a social media post on Thursday (December 8), a spokesperson for St Patrick’s College described Fabian as “one of the kindest young people you would ever meet”.

Fabian Dabrowski Dos Santos.

Advertisement

"Fabian thought of others before himself and he always made sure that others were ok - it was just his nature and this stood out about Fabian since he joined us in Year 8 - he took others under his wing and was such a good friend.

"Fabian enjoyed football and was a keen and competitive gamer and he loved to draw and refine his skill. He enjoyed working in groups to complete projects and tasks.”

Advertisement

The school posted a photo of Fabian at the recent Year 11 Learning Together wreath making workshop preparing their stall for the Christmas Fayre.

Condolences were expressed to his family and urged everyone to keep them along with the school community in their thoughts.

"To Fabian’s mummy, stepfather, two younger brothers and extended family, we extend our heartfelt sympathies.

"Please keep his family, friends and school community in your thoughts and prayers in the days ahead. May Fabian’s gentle soul rest in eternal peace.”

Advertisement

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended the sudden death of a 15-year-old boy in the Foxborough area of Dungannon on Thursday, December 8. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Earlier this week St Patrick’s College spoke of how the school community was “devastated” following the death of pupil Matthew McCallan.

Advertisement

A search was launched on Sunday after the 15-year-old failed to come home after being at an event in Fintona on Saturday night. His body was found on Monday in the Tattyreagh Road a short distance from where the social event had taken place.