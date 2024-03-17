Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with the colourful procession as it made its way from St Patrick's Primary School, Aghacommon to Wolfe Tones GAC, Derrymacash.
Have a look and see if you spot anyone you know.
1. St Patrick's Day parade
Local character, 'Big Pat' who took on the role of the patron saint at the Derrymacash St Patrick's Day parade pictured with Kelsie Lethem (8), left, and Darcy Goff. LM12-233. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. St Patrick's Day parade
Harry Magee, left, and Eamon McCorry who led the Derrymacash St Patrick's Day parade on a tractor. LM12-234. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. St Patrick's Day parade
Enjoying the fun at the Derrymacash St Patrick's Day parade are Chloe Toland (2) and dad, Dwain. LM12-235. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. St Patrick's Day parade
Looking forward to the party at Wolfe Tones GAC following the Derrymacash St Patrick's Day parade are from left, Alicja Szaszkiewicz, Caolan Harte and David Harte. LM12-236. Photo: Tony Hendron