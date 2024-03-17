St Patrick's Day in Lurgan: Derrymacash parade in pictures

St Patrick’s Day 2024 was marked with a community parade in Derrymacash on Sunday.
By Valerie Martin
Published 17th Mar 2024, 17:14 GMT

Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with the colourful procession as it made its way from St Patrick's Primary School, Aghacommon to Wolfe Tones GAC, Derrymacash.

Have a look and see if you spot anyone you know.

Local character, 'Big Pat' who took on the role of the patron saint at the Derrymacash St Patrick's Day parade pictured with Kelsie Lethem (8), left, and Darcy Goff. LM12-233.

Harry Magee, left, and Eamon McCorry who led the Derrymacash St Patrick's Day parade on a tractor. LM12-234.

Enjoying the fun at the Derrymacash St Patrick's Day parade are Chloe Toland (2) and dad, Dwain. LM12-235.

Looking forward to the party at Wolfe Tones GAC following the Derrymacash St Patrick's Day parade are from left, Alicja Szaszkiewicz, Caolan Harte and David Harte. LM12-236.

