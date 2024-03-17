Photographer Tony Hendron went along to catch up with some of those who enjoyed taking part in the parade.
Colourful kids... Caolan Maginness (4) and Fiadh McKee (7) ready for the St Paul's GAC St Patrick's Day parade on Sunday morning. LM12-212. Photo: Tony Hendron
All decked out for the St Paul's GAC St Patrick's Day parade are the Quinn family. LM12-205. Photo: Tony Hendron
The head of the St Paul's GAC St Patrick's Day parade with some of the participants and St Patrick himself. LM12-215. Photo: Tony Hendron
The Lowe family waiting for the St Paul's GAC St Patrick's Day parade to begin. Included are from left, dad Phelim, mum Seana, Max (4) and Georgia (9). LM12-216. Photo: Tony Hendron