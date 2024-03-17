St Patrick's Day in Lurgan: St Paul's GAC parade in pictures

There was great fun for all on St Patrick’s Day at St Paul's GAC in Lurgan
By Valerie Martin
Published 17th Mar 2024, 13:33 GMT

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to catch up with some of those who enjoyed taking part in the parade.

Colourful kids... Caolan Maginness (4) and Fiadh McKee (7) ready for the St Paul's GAC St Patrick's Day parade on Sunday morning. LM12-212. Photo: Tony Hendron

All decked out for the St Paul's GAC St Patrick's Day parade are the Quinn family. LM12-205. Photo: Tony Hendron

The head of the St Paul's GAC St Patrick's Day parade with some of the participants and St Patrick himself. LM12-215. Photo: Tony Hendron

The Lowe family waiting for the St Paul's GAC St Patrick's Day parade to begin. Included are from left, dad Phelim, mum Seana, Max (4) and Georgia (9). LM12-216. Photo: Tony Hendron

