St Patrick's Day in Portadown: Tír Na nÓg GFC party in 17 pictures

There was fun for all ages at Tír Na nÓg GFC in Portadown on St Patrick’s Day.
By Valerie Martin
Published 17th Mar 2024, 18:58 GMT

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to capture some of the flavour of the day.

Heading for the Tír Na nÓg GFC St Patrick's Day Party on Sunday afternoon are from left, Jenny Madden, Isla McClean (8) and mum Louise. PT12-234.

Happy family at the Tír Na nÓg GFC St Patrick's Day party including from left, Sarah McCaughley, Eivy (4 months) and dad, Fergal Beattie. PT12-230.

Having an ice time at the Tír Na nÓg GFC St Patrick's Day party on Sunday are Brian Carvill and son Caoilte (1). PT12-231.

Ready to have some fun at the Tír Na nÓg GFC St Patrick's Day Party are the McCann family including, dad Gino, mum Laura, Gino Jnr (11) and Sonny (1). PT12-232.

