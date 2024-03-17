Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to capture some of the flavour of the day.
Heading for the Tír Na nÓg GFC St Patrick's Day Party on Sunday afternoon are from left, Jenny Madden, Isla McClean (8) and mum Louise. PT12-234. Photo: Tony Hendron
Happy family at the Tír Na nÓg GFC St Patrick's Day party including from left, Sarah McCaughley, Eivy (4 months) and dad, Fergal Beattie. PT12-230. Photo: Tony Hendron
Having an ice time at the Tír Na nÓg GFC St Patrick's Day party on Sunday are Brian Carvill and son Caoilte (1). PT12-231. Photo: Tony Hendron
Ready to have some fun at the Tír Na nÓg GFC St Patrick's Day Party are the McCann family including, dad Gino, mum Laura, Gino Jnr (11) and Sonny (1). PT12-232. Photo: Tony Hendron