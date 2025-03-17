Police are urging parents and guardians to make sure their young people stay safe and out of trouble on St Patrick’s Day.

In a social media post, the PSNI said: “Ahead of St Patrick’s Day we are asking parents and guardians to talk with to their young people about staying safe.

"If your children are planning to attend events or celebrate with friends, ask them where they are going and what their plans are.

"Please remind them of the consequences of drinking too much or becoming involved in anti-social behaviour. We will be out on patrol and will seize alcohol from anyone underage or drinking in the street.”