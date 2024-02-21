Register
St Patrick's to host Ballymena World Day of Prayer service

Ballymena’s World Day of Prayer Service will be held in St. Patrick’s Parish Church, (Castle Street) on March 1 at 8pm.
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Feb 2024, 11:45 GMT
The event has been prepared by an ecumenical group of Christian women from Palestine.

Organisers said: “We are part of a great wave for prayer, joining with people in over 146 countries and islands around the world. Beginning as the sun rises over Samoa ending back in the Pacific as the sun sets over American Samoa, to pray with and for the women of Palestine.”

