St Paul’s girls take to the floor for annual display

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 16th Apr 2025, 16:31 BST
There were celebrations at St Paul’s Parish in Lisburn recently when the church’s Girls’ Brigade took to the floor for their always popular annual display.

From the youngest ‘babies’ all the way through the ranks to the officers and captain, everyone put on a fantastic performance, delighting family and friends.

Explorers become Buffalo Gals for the annual display

Explorers become Buffalo Gals for the annual display Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Juniors section takes to the floor

Juniors section takes to the floor Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Seniors section puts on a show

Seniors section puts on a show Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Some of the Baby’s section are ready for the display

Some of the Baby’s section are ready for the display Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

