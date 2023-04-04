St Paul’s GB company were delighted to welcome friends and family to their recent display.

Due to the covid pandemic, this was the first display by the award winning Girls’ Brigade company since 2019.

The audience and the girls enjoyed a fun filled evening of performances from all of the sections.

The evening ended with the presentation of awards, which included the top award in the company, The Benson Trophy, which was presented to Rebecca Stevenson.

1 . St Paul's Girls' Brigade on Display Little Rain Babies. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

2 . St Paul's Girls' Brigade on Display Sylvia McBride with her Daughters Claire Cromie, Susan Black and her Granddaughter Erin Black. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

3 . St Paul's Girls' Brigade on Display St. Paul's GB Brigaders. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

4 . St Paul's Girls' Brigade on Display St. Paul's GB Associates. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni