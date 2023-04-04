St Paul's girls take to the floor for the first GB display since 2019
St Paul’s GB company were delighted to welcome friends and family to their recent display.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:15 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 15:16 BST
Due to the covid pandemic, this was the first display by the award winning Girls’ Brigade company since 2019.
The audience and the girls enjoyed a fun filled evening of performances from all of the sections.
The evening ended with the presentation of awards, which included the top award in the company, The Benson Trophy, which was presented to Rebecca Stevenson.
