St Ronan’s College, Lurgan, celebrates 'outstanding' GCSE success with 100% pass rate

By Carmel Robinson
Published 26th Aug 2025, 15:55 BST
Pupils at St Ronan’s College in Lurgan celebrated success in their GCSEs with a 100% pass rate.

With nearly 90% of all grades awarded falling within the top band of A*–C, the pupils were in high spirits.

Principal Mrs. Fiona Kane was delighted and highlighted the remarkable achievements of Year 12 - thirteen students attained A* or A grades in eight or more subjects – 'a testament to their dedication and academic excellence’.

Mrs. Kane paid tribute to the ‘unwavering commitment’ of teaching and support staff and the invaluable support of parents and carers. “We could not achieve these results without the support of our parents,” she said. “I would like to thank them sincerely for the encouragement and partnership.”

“The GCSE class of 2025 will continue their educational journey as Sixth Formers at the College’s new state-of-the-art campus on Cornakinnegar Road. With such a strong foundation, there is no doubt that this group will go on to achieve even greater success,” she said.

Celebrating success in GCSEs at St Ronan's College, Lurgan, Co Armagh.

1. Top achievers

Celebrating success in GCSEs at St Ronan's College, Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo: St Ronan's College

Happy faces after received GCSEs at St Ronan's College, Lurgan, Co Armagh.

2. All smiles

Happy faces after received GCSEs at St Ronan's College, Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo: St Ronan's College

Top grades GCSE pupils at St Ronan's College, Lurgan, Co Armagh.

3. Great result

Top grades GCSE pupils at St Ronan's College, Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo: St Ronan's College

Discussing the results with a happy pupil at St Ronan's College, Lurgan, Co Armagh.

4. Great result

Discussing the results with a happy pupil at St Ronan's College, Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo: St Ronan's College

Related topics:CollegeGCSEs
