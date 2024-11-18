St Vincent De Paul launches annual appeal to support families at Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul (SVP) has launched its Annual Appeal as it expects calls for help will continue to rise due to the crippling increased costs associated with day to day living.

Launching this year’s Annual Appeal in the 180th anniversary year of SVP in Ireland, SVP Regional President for the Northern Region, Mary Waide, said that the Society is focused on providing help to those in our local community needing support, as they wonder whether they will be able to provide a happy Christmas for their families. Mary said: “Requests for help from families faced with impossible choices across the Region sadly continue to increase. We are recording on average 200 calls per day to our Regional Office in Belfast and we have helplines operating throughout the Region where direct calls to our members can rise to anything between 500 and 1,000 a week in winter. People are desperate. They are wondering how they will provide for their loved ones this Christmas and the most popular of the requests we receive are for help with food and energy. That’s before they decorate a tree or place a gift underneath it.

“Our theme, ‘The Wonder of Christmas’, reflects the questions our volunteers face most regularly in the run up to Christmas; I wonder will I have enough to buy food for the Christmas dinner? I wonder if I will be able to keep the house warm? I wonder if I will be able to afford to buy a toy from the Santa list? I wonder do the kids know we are struggling? I wonder if SVP can help?”

Mary Waide, St Vincent de Paul Regional President for the Northern Region, launches the SVP Annual Appeal with SVP Ambassador for the Northern Region, Malachi Cush, and Pauline Brown, SVP Regional Manager. Credit: Jim Corr Photography

Mary added: “SVP members visit homes all year round where people are continually trying to meet basic family expenses every day but affording these expenses typically seems to cause more worry at special occasions such as Christmas. Those hardest hit include a range of households with varying circumstances including those dependent on benefits; one parent-families; low-income workers; low-income households in rural areas; people with disabilities and their carers. That is why we are seeking donations in the form of vouchers to give people the gift of choice and help families pay for food, heat their homes and ensure their children wake up to a magical Christmas.”

SVP Ambassador Malachi Cush joined Mary Waide to launch the SVP Annual Appeal.

Malachi said: “I’m proud to be the SVP Ambassador for the Northern Region. There are lots of ways that people can get involved in fundraising for SVP this Christmas. Schools, youth organisations, sports clubs and businesses can host a Christmas Jumper Day, participate in the Gift of Choice campaign and donate vouchers so families can prioritise what they need to buy with dignity. Everyone is so generous with their giving at Christmas and I know that the Society is very grateful for the continued public support across the Region during the festive season.”

Ways to donate:

Online: svp.ie and nominate your local area

By phone: 028 9075 0161 and nominate your local area

By post: send your donation to SVP, 196/200 Antrim Road, Belfast, BT15 2AJ.