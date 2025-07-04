Stacey Greer: police increasingly concerned for safety of high risk missing person from Newtownabbey
Police in Newtownabbey say they are growing increasingly concerned for safety of high risk missing person Stacey Greer.
Stacey, aged 32, was reported missing from the Newtownabbey area on Thursday (July 3).
In an appeal for information on Friday, the PSNI added: “Stacey is described as having long dark hair, approximately 178cm tall and is of slim build. It is unknown what Stacey is currently wearing.
"Stacey is believed to frequent the Newtownabbey and Belfast areas. If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Stacey or any other information you think may be relevant please contact police on 101 referencing serial 944 03/07/25.”
