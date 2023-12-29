Police say they are ‘increasingly concerned’ for a missing Co Tyrone woman last seen on Boxing Day.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for Stacey Toal (also known as Lauren) who has been reported missing. Picture: released by PSNI.

Stacey Toal (also known as Lauren) has been reported missing after having been last seen in the Drumvale Avenue area of Cookstown on Tuesday, December 26 at 9.30pm.

She left her family home in her white BMW 320 M Sport LUI 2590.

Stacey is in her 20's, is 5' 6" tall with long dark brown hair and is of slim build. She was last seen wearing a casual sweat top, leggings and trainers.