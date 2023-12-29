Stacey Toal: PSNI issue update on missing person appeal for Cookstown woman
A Co Tyrone woman who had been reported missing has been located.
Police had issued a missing person appeal after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for Stacey Toal (also known as Lauren) who was reported missing after having been last seen in the Drumvale Avenue area of Cookstown in her white BMW on Boxing Day.
In a social media update, police confirmed that Stacey has been located safe and well.
A spokesperson added: “Thank you for all the shares and reported sightings.”