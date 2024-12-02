Staff at Drop Inn Ministries in Carrickfergus have paid tribute to 'hard-working' manager, Joan Guiller following her retirement after 20 years.

Joan, 82, had been the manager of the charity's Carrick store since 2003.

Prior to taking on the post at Drop Inn Ministries, she worked at St Vincent de Paul’s Clare Lodge holiday home in Newcastle.

In 2016 Joan, who is originally from Larne, was recognised with a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list for her services to humanitarian aid and to the community in Carrickfergus.

Joan Guiller was awarded the BEM in 2016 for her services to the community. Photo: NI World

Commenting on the royal recognition at the time, the mother-of-two said: “It really is wonderful the number of people we can help. In all honesty, if someone needs help, I just give it. I have never expected anything in return.”

Paying tribute to Joan’s efforts through the years were fellow staff members at Drop Inn Ministries on Irish Quarter West, Heather Manson and Sandra Curran.

"Joan was always really dedicated to the place,” Heather said. “She loved being here and the customers loved her too; they still ask about her a lot when they come in."

Sandra, who worked alongside Joan for most of her two decades with the charity added: “Joan put her heart and soul into working at the shop; she sometimes would have been here until 8 or 9 at night, long after it closed.

"She was always a great friend to us all and she’ll be missed here, there’s no doubt about it.”

Outside of work, Joan remains a committed member of Vineyard Church in Carrickfergus, according to her daughter Joanne.

“She was always such a hard worker; she worked six days a week and nothing was ever too much to ask,” Joanne added.

From its beginnings in Richhill, County Armagh in 1994, Drop Inn Ministries now works to bring aid to over 30 countries around the world, with the help of its network of 35 charity shops.

The Carrickfergus shop has been located at 54-56 Irish Quarter West for the past few years, having previously operated branches in a number of other locations in the town centre, including Cheston Street and West Street.