Standing ovation for Banbridge Musical Society’s production of Oklahoma!

​Set in a Western territory just after the turn of the 20th century, a high-spirited rivalry between farmers and cowboys provided a colourful background for charming cowboy Curly, played by Jordan Walsh and feisty farm girl Laurey, played by Roisin Fearon to tease out their love story.

Their romantic journey, contrasted with the comic exploits of brazen Ado Annie, played by Kayla Lennon, and hapless Will Parker, brought to life by Declan Brady.

The musical adventure which was staged at Armagh Marketplace Theatre last week, embraced hope, and shared the promise of a new land.

Cast take to the stage for the finale - 'Oklahoma'. Image: Karen Bushby

It was a toe-tapping production from start to finish, ably directed by society stalwart Anthony Fitzpatrick, and choreographed by Aveen Stewart.

Musical direction from Dennis McKeever added to the wild-west atmosphere, creating a fantastic night of lively entertainment.

Featuring songs such as ‘Oklahoma!’ and ‘Oh What A Beautiful Morning’, the family favourite musical went down a treat with theatregoers.

Audiences heaped praise on the local drama group, with one person claiming to have been “blown away” by the talent.

Banbridge Musical Society Chairperson Aileen Colgan said: "We received so many glowing reports about how much our audience enjoyed it.

"They praised the quality of the acting and singing, the rousing sound of the 9-piece band, the period style of costumes and the authentic looking set.

“We were fortunate to have such a talented cast from Banbridge and surrounding towns, with around a dozen of these being new members.

"I am excited to announce our next show, ‘Charlie & the Chocolate Factory’, which will be in Armagh next April.

"In the meantime, we’re planning a ‘Movie Musicals’ concert in Banbridge in November, so that we are still providing entertainment in Banbridge town for a local audience.”