Tributes have been paid to an Ulster University academic and housing expert who passed away in July.

Professor Stanley McGreal held a long teaching and research career at the university, having been appointed Professor of Property Research in 1998. He was also Director of the Built Environment Research Institute at the university 2006 – 2017 and was involved in major research contracts.

Paying tribute to Professor Stanley McGreal at his funeral service in St Colman’s Church, Carrickfergus, Alistair Adair, Emeritus Professor at the Ulster University Belfast School of Architecture & The Built Environment, said: “Stanley was a global leader in real estate education, research and scholarship, and had a long and distinguished record both at Ulster and further afield.

"His care and friendship, attention to detail, and deep concern for student learning and excellence were evident from the earliest days.

Professor Stanley McGreal held a long teaching and research career at Ulster University. Photo: Submitted

“Stanley’s unexpected and sudden passing left his many friends and colleagues at Ulster University and the wider global real estate academic community with a feeling of total shock and disbelief.

"I count it as one of the greatest privileges to have had a friend and colleague who was so special to so many who knew and loved him and who is so sadly missed.”

The UK Collaborative Centre for Housing Evidence (CaCHE) said it was “deeply saddened” to learn of the passing of Professor McGreal, who played a significant role in the original development and phase one of CaCHE.

Prof Ken Gibb, CaCHE Director added: “Stan’s contributions to CaCHE and the broader field of housing research were invaluable. His work has left a lasting legacy that will continue to influence the housing sector and policy for years to come.

“Stan was a great colleague who worked with me in the European Real Estate Society and on several research projects, both with me before CaCHE, and who played a critical role supporting CaCHE research in Northern Ireland.

"He was also a great supporter and friend to many of us in the UK, across Europe and around the world. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.”

A funeral notice remembers Prof McGreal, who died on July 18, as the “devoted husband of the late Irene, loving father of Barbara and Bryan and a much-loved and cherished grandad of Finn and Harry”.