Using more than 1,000 parts that were either created on a 3D printer, made of plywood or sourced from suppliers around the world, the young Jedis came together to build this iconic movie character that moves, makes sounds and lights up just like the original.

Into Film’s ScreenWorks workshop was held at Temple Props in Templepatrick, Co Antrim under the guidance of industry experts Denis Rush and Victoria Arundell who have more than 20 years’ experience in the industry.

“These young people were totally amazing. They had such enthusiasm, creativity and talent. It was an honour for us to work with this next generation of screen talent,” said Victoria Arundell from Temple Props.

Victoria Arundell and Denis Rush from Temple Props in Templepatrick with R2D2 (and Charlie the dog) outside Belfast City Hall as the Star Wars character was officially launched before Star Wars Day, May the Fourth. Picture: Into Film’s ScreenWorks

Created through Into Film’s ScreenWorks project, supported by Northern Ireland Screen, R2D2 made his debut at Belfast City Hall in time for Star Wars Day on Saturday.

The droid will now be visiting schools and careers fairs to tell young people about ScreenWorks, a work experience scheme that gives young people unparalleled access to industry professionals across all five screen sectors - Film, Television, Animation, Gaming and Visual Effects.

“In the words of Yoda, ‘Do. Or do not. There is no try’. We had this idea to do something amazing that would capture the imagination of the young people for this prop workshop and show them what was possible right here at home. With the screen industries growing in Northern Ireland, you don’t have to go to Hollywood to create something amazing,” said ScreenWorks lead Sean Boyle.

In addition to the support of the master prop builders, Into Film also had advice from leading Star Wars droid builder Lee Towersey from England who started his career as a hobbyist and went on to work for Lucas Films.

David McConnell from Northern Ireland Screen, Aimée Magee from ScreenWorks, students Jodie Bingham, Beth Nihell, Nathan Loughlin, with Victoria Arundell and Denis Rush from Temple Props in Templepatrick, Sean Boyle from Into Film and (front) students Logan Hamilton and James O’Neill. Picture: Into Film’s ScreenWorks

Into Film’s ScreenWorks programme, which is free to all participants, has been supported by Northern Ireland Screen since the project started in 2018.

ScreenWorks is run by educational film charity Into Film with workshops running in a variety of locations. For further information go to www.intofilm.org/screenworks.

David McConnell, Head of Education at Northern Ireland Screen, said: “The ScreenWorks programme is a real success story and has grown exponentially, offering young people varied and exciting work experiences with leading industry experts in all facets of screen industry. Its aim is to create a pathway where children can learn from a very young age about potential careers in this growing industry.”

