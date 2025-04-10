State-of-the-art padel centre proposed for former JJB Sports building in Coleraine
The applicant , Powerhouse Padel Ltd, is seeking permission for a change of use, from retail unit to indoor padel courts and associated facilities, at the site at 52 Hanover Place in the town.
A separate application was also submitted, seeking to erect retail signage, an illuminated main gantry sign, a gable sign, and two window vinyl graphics.
An accompanying Planning Statement said the application represents a “significant opportunity to repurpose a vacant structure for the benefit of the local community and the wider Causeway Coast and Glens region”.
The Statement added: “With the current rise in demand for inclusive, sustainable, and adaptable recreational facilities, this site can be transformed into a state-of-the-art sporting venue that caters to people of all abilities and all ages.
“Specifically, the facility will host a modern indoor padel court, a rapidly growing sport that aligns perfectly with the vision of inclusivity, health, and sustainability.
“This initiative also supports key planning policies focused on town centre regeneration and sustainable urban development in Coleraine.
“The transformation of the JJB Sports building in Coleraine into an inclusive, year-round padel facility will provide an invaluable recreational space for the community.
“With its focus on accessibility, sustainability, and adaptability, this facility will enhance the region’s sporting infrastructure, foster social connections, and contribute positively to public health and wellbeing.
“By leveraging the location’s town centre advantages and aligning with local planning and regeneration policies, this project will play a vital role in the sustainable growth of Coleraine, encouraging both economic development and social inclusion.”
Andrew Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
