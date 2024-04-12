Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The borough council’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee gave The Sheddings the go-ahead at a meeting on Tuesday evening.

A 12-month entertainments licence for the venue was also approved. In line with council procedure, the PSNI and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service had to be consulted and there have been no objections. An inspection of the building confirmed it meets all fire safety requirements.

The permit for weddings and civil partnerships will apply for three years.

Glenarm Castle. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Coast Road DUP Councillor Angela Smyth proposed accepting the officer’s recommendation to approve both applications, seconded by Braid Sinn Fein Cllr Archie Rae.

Meanwhile, Shane’s Castle in Antrim has been given further approval as a wedding and civil marriage venue for the three-year period from 24 May 2024 until 23 May 2027 with ceremonies to be held in the carriage room, patio and lawn.

A renewal application was supported by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s Operations Committee at a meeting on Monday.

The committee also approved a renewal application for Breckenhill, in Doagh, Newtownabbey, to hold weddings and civil partnership ceremonies in the stone barn, green barn, drawing room and garden.

Temporary approval for a wedding or civil partnership ceremony at a private property at Whitehouse Park, in Newtownabbey, was also approved.

No public objections have been received by the council. The premises has been formally inspected and “deemed appropriate”, councillors were told.