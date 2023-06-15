Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Stay out, stay alive: Council issues warning over quarry swimming

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is reminding residents and visitors of the dangers of swimming in quarries.
By Una Culkin
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 11:15 BST

Due to the depth of many quarries, the water originates from deep underground and is extremely cold.

While the water’s edge may seem warm, as you move out to greater depths, the sudden drop in temperature can quickly lead to drowning.

Within a few minutes, cold shock can set in. This can result in uncontrollable gasping, which can quickly affect your breathing, heart rate and body’s metabolism.

Most Popular
Council has issued a stark warning against swimming in quarriesCouncil has issued a stark warning against swimming in quarries
Council has issued a stark warning against swimming in quarries

Even for accomplished swimmers these conditions make swimming to safety or climbing out of the water no longer physically possible. There may be unseen dangers such as sharp rocks, submerged wire, dead animals and industrial pollution.

Other hazards in quarries include landslides and rocks falling from quarry faces, abandoned machinery, silt ponds, quicksand and spoil heaps.

Quarries are dangerous places, so the message is simple: Stay out and stay alive!

For more information go to www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/staying-safe-around-quarries

Read More
Man to appear in court on charges relating to Coleraine knife incident
Related topics:Glens Borough CouncilCauseway Coast