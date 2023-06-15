Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is reminding residents and visitors of the dangers of swimming in quarries.

Due to the depth of many quarries, the water originates from deep underground and is extremely cold.

While the water’s edge may seem warm, as you move out to greater depths, the sudden drop in temperature can quickly lead to drowning.

Within a few minutes, cold shock can set in. This can result in uncontrollable gasping, which can quickly affect your breathing, heart rate and body’s metabolism.

Council has issued a stark warning against swimming in quarries

Even for accomplished swimmers these conditions make swimming to safety or climbing out of the water no longer physically possible. There may be unseen dangers such as sharp rocks, submerged wire, dead animals and industrial pollution.

Other hazards in quarries include landslides and rocks falling from quarry faces, abandoned machinery, silt ponds, quicksand and spoil heaps.

Quarries are dangerous places, so the message is simple: Stay out and stay alive!

