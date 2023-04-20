A superb two days of entertainment will be guaranteed at this year’s Shanes Castle May Day Steam Rally, near Antrim, on Sunday April 30 and Monday May 1, from 10am to 5pm daily.

This year’s Rally features everything all our visitors know and love with some very special extras.

New attractions include guided historical tours of the old castle grounds and graveyard, a World War 2 re-enactment and the ‘Rarely Seen’ marquee, offering a rare opportunity to see first-hand the steam and traction engine restoration process.

Expect a great line-up of steam and traction engines, including the children’s favourite – steam engine rides!

Fun and banter at Shanes Castle May Day Steam Rally.

There will be more than 700 exhibits, including steam rollers and traction engines, vintage cars, motorbikes, tractors, threshers, commercial vehicles, and even aeroplanes.

The main arena entertainment programme includes Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue, falconry, stunts and canine displays. Around the grounds, enjoy ‘Punch and Judy’, the magic show, petting farms, a craft market, autojumble and the biggest fairground at any outdoor event in the country, together with great food, drink and facilities, including specialist AccessOLoo accessible restroom.

There’ll also be live music throughout the day and, for campers and caravanners, well into the evening.

The public campsite on the grounds of the estate adjacent to the Rally has expanded to meet demand and Castlewood Holiday Park, part of the Blairs group and also in the estate grounds, is open for bookings.

Fairground attractions galore.

The Rally organisers would like to thank its sponsors, Antrim and Newtownabbey Council, Castlewood Holiday Park and Tourism Northern Ireland.

The Shanes Castle May Day Steam Rally is a great weekend for all the family (dogs welcome on leads). It is the biggest and best organised vintage event in Northern Ireland and is one of the premier rallies on the all Ireland vintage scene. It is one of the best attended vintage events and regularly attracts crowds of 15k -18k over the two days.

Buy tickets at www.shanescastlesteamrally.co.uk (tickets are also available at the gates but pre-booking is essential for the campsite). Keep up to date with the latest Steam Rally news on Facebook /ShanesCastleSteam.