Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
2 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
2 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
2 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
4 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
4 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Steamin’ May Day holiday weekend at the Shanes Castle Steam Rally

A superb two days of entertainment will be guaranteed at this year’s Shanes Castle May Day Steam Rally, near Antrim, on Sunday April 30 and Monday May 1, from 10am to 5pm daily.

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 11:48 BST

This year’s Rally features everything all our visitors know and love with some very special extras.

New attractions include guided historical tours of the old castle grounds and graveyard, a World War 2 re-enactment and the ‘Rarely Seen’ marquee, offering a rare opportunity to see first-hand the steam and traction engine restoration process.

Expect a great line-up of steam and traction engines, including the children’s favourite – steam engine rides!

Most Popular
Fun and banter at Shanes Castle May Day Steam Rally.Fun and banter at Shanes Castle May Day Steam Rally.
Fun and banter at Shanes Castle May Day Steam Rally.

There will be more than 700 exhibits, including steam rollers and traction engines, vintage cars, motorbikes, tractors, threshers, commercial vehicles, and even aeroplanes.

The main arena entertainment programme includes Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue, falconry, stunts and canine displays. Around the grounds, enjoy ‘Punch and Judy’, the magic show, petting farms, a craft market, autojumble and the biggest fairground at any outdoor event in the country, together with great food, drink and facilities, including specialist AccessOLoo accessible restroom.

There’ll also be live music throughout the day and, for campers and caravanners, well into the evening.

The public campsite on the grounds of the estate adjacent to the Rally has expanded to meet demand and Castlewood Holiday Park, part of the Blairs group and also in the estate grounds, is open for bookings.

Fairground attractions galore.Fairground attractions galore.
Fairground attractions galore.

The Rally organisers would like to thank its sponsors, Antrim and Newtownabbey Council, Castlewood Holiday Park and Tourism Northern Ireland.

The Shanes Castle May Day Steam Rally is a great weekend for all the family (dogs welcome on leads). It is the biggest and best organised vintage event in Northern Ireland and is one of the premier rallies on the all Ireland vintage scene. It is one of the best attended vintage events and regularly attracts crowds of 15k -18k over the two days.

Buy tickets at www.shanescastlesteamrally.co.uk (tickets are also available at the gates but pre-booking is essential for the campsite). Keep up to date with the latest Steam Rally news on Facebook /ShanesCastleSteam.

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/health/on-the-pull-tractor-racing-event-ret...
Steam Engines lined up for a nighttime snoozeSteam Engines lined up for a nighttime snooze
Steam Engines lined up for a nighttime snooze
Related topics:AntrimFacebookNewtownabbey Council