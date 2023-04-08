Bands from all over Co Antrim and further afield are gathering in Antrim tonight (Saturday, April 8) for a special parade organised by Steeple Defenders Flute Band.

The band – established in 1973 – is celebrating its 50th anniversary this weekend and in addition to tonight’s parade, the band is hosting an anniversary disco party in The Anchor Bar.

A spokesperson for the outfit described it as “a cornerstone of the local community, entertaining generations of music lovers with their traditional flute melodies and stirring performances”.

"Over the past five decades, the Steeple Defenders Flute Band has grown in both size and reputation, boasting a diverse range of members from all walks of life. What began as a small group of friends with a shared passion for music has blossomed into a full-fledged ensemble that has graced countless celebrations, parades and events.”

The parade is expected to involve 30 bands.

Tonight’s parade – at which the band will be out in new uniforms - is promising to be an event “filled with music, memories, and merriment” starting at 8pm in Antrim town centre.

Police have warned motorists to expect road diversions around Fountain Hill, Church Street, High Street and Castle Way areas.

"If travelling to or from International Airport seek alternative routes to avoid delays,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

When does the parade start and what route will it take?

According to the Parades Commission, the parade starts at 8pm and will take the following route:

Fountain Hill

Fountain Street

Church Street

High Street

Market Square

Slip road to the rear of Castle Centre

Railway Street

Castle Way

Church Street

Fountain Street

Fountain Hill

Which bands are taking part?

The Parades Commission website has listed the following bands as expected to take part:

Steeple Defenders Flute Band

Steeple Veterans

Ballycraigy Flute Band

Sons of Ulster Randalstown

Ballyclare

Crumlin Auld Boys Flute Band

Staffordstown Accordion Band

Pride of the Maine Flute Band

Ballykeel Flute Band

Pride of Ardoyne FB

Shankill Defenders Flute Band

Shankill Star Flute Band

Pride of Laganvalley Flute Band

Kells Sons of Ulster Flute Band

Donamoney Flute Band

Star and Crown Castledawson

Freeman Memorial

Pride of the Bann coleraine

Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band

Burnside Accordion Band Antrim

Carrickfergus Grenadiers

East Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band

Carncastle Flute Band

Constable Anderson Old Boys

Cloughmills

Dunloy Accordion Band

Rathcoole Sons of Kai

Rathcoole Protestant Boys

CYC

