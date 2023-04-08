The band – established in 1973 – is celebrating its 50th anniversary this weekend and in addition to tonight’s parade, the band is hosting an anniversary disco party in The Anchor Bar.
A spokesperson for the outfit described it as “a cornerstone of the local community, entertaining generations of music lovers with their traditional flute melodies and stirring performances”.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Over the past five decades, the Steeple Defenders Flute Band has grown in both size and reputation, boasting a diverse range of members from all walks of life. What began as a small group of friends with a shared passion for music has blossomed into a full-fledged ensemble that has graced countless celebrations, parades and events.”
Tonight’s parade – at which the band will be out in new uniforms - is promising to be an event “filled with music, memories, and merriment” starting at 8pm in Antrim town centre.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police have warned motorists to expect road diversions around Fountain Hill, Church Street, High Street and Castle Way areas.
"If travelling to or from International Airport seek alternative routes to avoid delays,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
When does the parade start and what route will it take?
Advertisement
Advertisement
According to the Parades Commission, the parade starts at 8pm and will take the following route:
Fountain Hill
Fountain Street
Advertisement
Advertisement
Church Street
High Street
Market Square
Slip road to the rear of Castle Centre
Advertisement
Advertisement
Railway Street
Castle Way
Church Street
Fountain Street
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fountain Hill
Which bands are taking part?
The Parades Commission website has listed the following bands as expected to take part:
Steeple Defenders Flute Band
Advertisement
Advertisement
Steeple Veterans
Ballycraigy Flute Band
Sons of Ulster Randalstown
Ballyclare
Advertisement
Advertisement
Crumlin Auld Boys Flute Band
Staffordstown Accordion Band
Pride of the Maine Flute Band
Ballykeel Flute Band
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pride of Ardoyne FB
Shankill Defenders Flute Band
Shankill Star Flute Band
Pride of Laganvalley Flute Band
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kells Sons of Ulster Flute Band
Donamoney Flute Band
Star and Crown Castledawson
Freeman Memorial
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pride of the Bann coleraine
Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band
Burnside Accordion Band Antrim
Carrickfergus Grenadiers
Advertisement
Advertisement
East Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band
Carncastle Flute Band
Constable Anderson Old Boys
Cloughmills
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dunloy Accordion Band
Rathcoole Sons of Kai
Rathcoole Protestant Boys
CYC
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pride of Knockmore Flute Band