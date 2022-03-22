Steering Group aims for Fairtrade status for Mid & East Antrim

Members, who held their inaugural meeting recently, are finalising an application to achieve the status for the borough and the three main towns of Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne.

Ald Gerardine Mulvenna, Cllr Beth Adger and Cllr Andrew Wilson were nominated to sit on the group and will act as rotating chair, Reverend Adrian Halligan of Craigs Parish Church Cullybackey was nominated as co-chair.

Ald Mulvenna said: “We are delighted to support this initiative to attain Fairtrade Borough status and play our part in helping the most marginalised farmers and producers in the developing world. Fairtrade is about better prices, decent working conditions and fairer terms of trade for farmers and workers in the developing world. It guarantees more control over their own future protecting the environment in which they live and work.”

Members of Mid and East Antrim's Fairtrade Steering Group.

Cllr Adger said: “With some much good work already ongoing within the Borough I am confident we will attain Fairtrade Status. Once the group achieves Fairtrade status, it will continue to meet to raise awareness, promote Fairtrade Fortnight, World Fairtrade Day, and encourage more businesses, schools, churches and organisations to become involved and use products bearing the Fairtrade certification mark.”

Cllr Wilson said: “Residents in Mid and East Antrim can also do a little bit every day to change the food system globally.

“Through simple shopping choices you can show businesses and governments that you believe in fair and just trade.”

Dr Christopher Stange, Secretariat of the All-Party Group on Fairtrade added: “The Fairtrade certification mark is an independent consumer label and can only appear on products from developing countries. While there are other ethical labels, Fairtrade is the only certification whose purpose is to alleviate poverty, end exploitation (human trafficking/child labour) and uphold the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the developing world.

“We commend the efforts of Mid & East Antrim and Council’s commitment to the developing world, supporting and promoting Fairtrade to residents and visitors alike.”

The Mid & East Antrim Fairtrade Steering Group welcomes new members.