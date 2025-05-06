Stena vessel on 'standby' as RNLI responded to Whitehead-bound boat taking on water call
Both Bangor and Donaghadee RNLI crews responded to the report of a boat taking on water on Monday (May 5) morning following a request from HM Coastguard.
Bangor RNLI's inshore lifeboat Ruby Robinson, was launched at 9.06am arrived at the scene shortly afterwards.
The Stena Line vessel Stena Superfast VII had stopped its commercial operation in readiness to assist and was already on scene along with Donaghadee RNLI's all-weather lifeboat.
The crew of the casualty vessel managed to make their way to Whitehead unaided and with no danger to life or the environment, the lifeboats were stood down.
Bangor RNLI Launch Authority Tommy Burns said: "Today's call had a successful outcome. The boat owner did absolutely the right thing by calling for assistance at the earliest opportunity.
"We would also like to thank the crew of Stena Superfast VII and our colleagues at Donaghadee and in the Coastguard as well as those on our own lifeboat and our shore crew, for their joint efforts today.”
Meanwhile, Portmuck Coastguard and Larne RNLI were tasked on Sunday (May 4) after three kayakers were caught by the tide and wind around Muck Island, off Islandmagee.
“Fortunately one made it back to Portmuck harbour, and the remaining two made it onto rocks at the back shore where they were met and assisted by the team and the RNLI,” the Coastguard stated.
"In this case all three were well equipped with the right clothing and buoyancy aids. If you see someone in trouble at the coast or on the sea don’t hesitate to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."
