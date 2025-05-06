Stena vessel on 'standby' as RNLI responded to Whitehead-bound boat taking on water call

By The Newsroom
Published 6th May 2025, 17:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The owner of a Whitehead-bound boat at the centre of an RNLI alert has been commended after calling for assistance.

Both Bangor and Donaghadee RNLI crews responded to the report of a boat taking on water on Monday (May 5) morning following a request from HM Coastguard.

Bangor RNLI's inshore lifeboat Ruby Robinson, was launched at 9.06am arrived at the scene shortly afterwards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Stena Line vessel Stena Superfast VII had stopped its commercial operation in readiness to assist and was already on scene along with Donaghadee RNLI's all-weather lifeboat.

Crews from Bangor and Donaghadee responded to the incident (stock image). Photo: RNLICrews from Bangor and Donaghadee responded to the incident (stock image). Photo: RNLI
Crews from Bangor and Donaghadee responded to the incident (stock image). Photo: RNLI

The crew of the casualty vessel managed to make their way to Whitehead unaided and with no danger to life or the environment, the lifeboats were stood down.

Bangor RNLI Launch Authority Tommy Burns said: "Today's call had a successful outcome. The boat owner did absolutely the right thing by calling for assistance at the earliest opportunity.

For the best coverage of life in Northern Ireland, sign up to our newsletter now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We would also like to thank the crew of Stena Superfast VII and our colleagues at Donaghadee and in the Coastguard as well as those on our own lifeboat and our shore crew, for their joint efforts today.”

Meanwhile, Portmuck Coastguard and Larne RNLI were tasked on Sunday (May 4) after three kayakers were caught by the tide and wind around Muck Island, off Islandmagee.

“Fortunately one made it back to Portmuck harbour, and the remaining two made it onto rocks at the back shore where they were met and assisted by the team and the RNLI,” the Coastguard stated.

"In this case all three were well equipped with the right clothing and buoyancy aids. If you see someone in trouble at the coast or on the sea don’t hesitate to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Larne RNLI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice