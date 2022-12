Police in Dungannon say they are concerned about the whereabouts of Stephanie McKeag who was last seen in Belfast on Friday (December 23).

Stephanie, who is in her mid 20s, was last seen on the Sandhurst Road, Belfast on Friday but was active on social media on Saturday, December 24.

She is originally from Dungannon and police say her family want to ensure she is safe and well.

She is 168cm in height and is of slim build. Her hair is braided, blonde and about waist length.

Stephanie McKeag.

