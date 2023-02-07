Stephen goes the extra mile to raise money for Guide Dogs for the Blind

Lisburn man Stephen McLoughlin is pounding the pavements in training for the London Marathon in April.

Stephen, who is well known as the worship co-ordinator at Lisburn Cathedral, is taking on the challenge to raise money for Guide Dogs for the Blind, but also to boost his health.

“I have suffered with a sight problem all my life.” explained Stephen. “I am unfortunately blind in my right eye and have a degenerative condition in my left eye which has recently been getting worse and impacting more on my everyday life.

"Last Easter, I had my sight checked and finding blind spots in my eye I was told for the safety of all to stop driving.

Stephen McLoughlin pictured before the New Year’s Eve Half Marathon with his daughter Gemma who ran the 10k at the same time.

"About a month after that I turned 50, and decided I had a choice of wallowing or doing something to solve both problems.

"So my option was to start walking. which I did, or to move ever so slightly quicker and gain some health benefits by running.

"A quick download of the NHS couch to 5k and my running journey began.

"At the eight week stage came the dreaded run of 20 minutes non-stop. It just happened that I missed the bus home after meeting a friend for a coffee in town and I had the option of waiting an hour for the next bus or taking to my heels and getting this dreaded run done.

Stephen McLoughlin pictured after the New Year’s Eve Half Marathon with his daughter Gemma who ran the 10k at the same time.

“I am sure many people wondered why a 50 year old man started running up Antrim Street and the Prince William Road fully dressed in jeans, a coat, converse shoes and a bag on my back.”

When he started Stephen weighed in at 17.5 stone and has already lost 3.5 stone thanks to his training. Setting himself targets, Stephen has completed a 10k and a half marathon. When he found out the 10k race was in the evening he had second thoughts as his vision is severely limited in the dark. However thanks to a friend who had just completed a course on guide running for partially sighted people, Stephen finished the race and decided to go that extra mile with the London Marathon.

"At the moment I’m running 40-50 miles per week with a longer run at the weekend,” Stephen continued. “My working week is very busy so my running time starts with alarm clock at 5am and on the road before 530am.

"I’m determined to be as well prepared as I can. Recovery from the runs is precarious in middle age, and while I definitely feel much fitter and stronger I need to be careful with recovery. An injury at this stage would be devastating, though I’m so determined to cross the finish line, even if it has to be on all fours."

Stephen has set himself a goal of raising £1000 for Guide Dogs and has so far raised £800 for the vital charity.

“The work of the volunteers and discipline of the dogs is amazing, and such a life changing gift to those who receive the dogs,” Stephen said. “I am always aware that one day I may need a guide dog and I’m hoping they might be able to have me something fast like a greyhound!”