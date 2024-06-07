Stephen Heaney. Picture: released by PSNI

Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon have issued a public appeal to help locate a missing person last seen wearing red shorts.

They said they are growing increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of Stephen Heaney who was was last seen in the Banbridge area at approximately 9.30pm on Wednesday.

He was wearing red shorts, blue puffer coat, dark hat, white socks, black shoes and was carrying a dark carrier bag.

