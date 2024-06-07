Stephen Heaney: police seek help locating missing person wearing red shorts and blue puffer coat
Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon have issued a public appeal to help locate a missing person last seen wearing red shorts.
They said they are growing increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of Stephen Heaney who was was last seen in the Banbridge area at approximately 9.30pm on Wednesday.
He was wearing red shorts, blue puffer coat, dark hat, white socks, black shoes and was carrying a dark carrier bag.
Anyone who knows where Stephen is or have seen him recently, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 1119 of 06/06/24
