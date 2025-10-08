Stephen McCord. Photo provided by PSNI

Police and family say they are growing increasingly concerned over the whereabouts and welfare of 43-year-old missing person Stephen McCord.

Stephen was last seen in the Bushmills Road area of Coleraine at around 6.30pm on Sunday, October 5.

In an appeal for information issued this evening (Wednesday, October 8), the PSNI added: “It is believed that Stephen has not taken many personal belongings with him.

"He is described as being 5 ft 10 ins in height, of a slim build, with blue eyes. He would be balding, with ginger hair and a beard.

"He also has a tattoo of a rose on his hand, and it is believed that he was wearing dark coloured jogging bottoms and a fleece.

"Anyone who may have seen Stephen or who might know of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 248 of 08/10/25.”